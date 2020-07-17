Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 45.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $4,054,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

