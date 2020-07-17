Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of RCII opened at $27.29 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

