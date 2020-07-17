Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $387,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

