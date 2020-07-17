IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $936,000 Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

