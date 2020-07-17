IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

