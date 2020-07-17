Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 21.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

