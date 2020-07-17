FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $351.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $357.21. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

