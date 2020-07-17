IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 77.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 153.3% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 478,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 289,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 60.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIF. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

