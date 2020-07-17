Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,442 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $86.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

