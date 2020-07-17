Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

