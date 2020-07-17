IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,380 shares of company stock worth $35,252,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $221.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.61. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

