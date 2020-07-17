IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 88.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

