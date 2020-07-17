IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock worth $8,662,930. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.