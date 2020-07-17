IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,212 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $11,538,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

