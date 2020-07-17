Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,690 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 595,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,868.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $226.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

