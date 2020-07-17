State Street Corp Buys 22,878 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.42% of Mattel worth $73,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $10.86 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

