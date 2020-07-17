Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $74,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.