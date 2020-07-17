State Street Corp Purchases 39,609 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of Match Group worth $75,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Match Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

