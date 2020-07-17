State Street Corp Purchases 304,369 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,369 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.77% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $75,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

