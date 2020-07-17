Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.90% of Syneos Health worth $78,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 245.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $720,361 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

