State Street Corp Buys 34,929 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.14% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $79,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

