State Street Corp Has $79.51 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.72% of Independent Bank worth $79,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.