State Street Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $79,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

