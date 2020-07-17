State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.55% of National Health Investors worth $80,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

