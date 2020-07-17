Royal Bank of Canada Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 192.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allakos were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $76.26 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

