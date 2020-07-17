Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,509,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 695,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.