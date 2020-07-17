Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 513.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 981,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 821,112 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 203,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 124,360 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.00%.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,150.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

