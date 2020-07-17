Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after purchasing an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

