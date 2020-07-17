Royal Bank of Canada Sells 59,322 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,932,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.