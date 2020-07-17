Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $349,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,555,000.

Shares of BSDE stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

