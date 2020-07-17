Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,431 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

