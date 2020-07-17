Royal Bank of Canada Sells 147,768 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 147,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Range Resources worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 12,460,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 613,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,300,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,787 shares in the last quarter.

RRC stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

