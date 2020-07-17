Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,586 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Medallia were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 900.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $27.46 on Friday. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.44.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $91,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,866,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,875 shares of company stock worth $9,593,238 in the last three months.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

