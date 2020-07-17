Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 316.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

