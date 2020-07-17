Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMF opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

