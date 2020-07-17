Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.78% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

