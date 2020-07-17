Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,003 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middleby were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $149,169.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.