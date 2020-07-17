Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $350,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,978. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.