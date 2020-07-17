Royal Bank of Canada Buys 15,775 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of KTB opened at $17.39 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

