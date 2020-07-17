Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

