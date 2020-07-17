Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 47 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.62 and a 200 day moving average of $232.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $278.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.