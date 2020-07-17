BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in QCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

