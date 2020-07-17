BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 690 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $181.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.93. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

