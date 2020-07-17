BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,033,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

