BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

