BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

