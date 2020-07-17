BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 31.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

