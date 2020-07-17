BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

NYSE PSA opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

