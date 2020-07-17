BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

