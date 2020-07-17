Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $49,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

